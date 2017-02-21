Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, USD/CHF

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair is still being corrected below Super Trends. On Tuesday, the price may resume growing to reach the 7/8 level and the daily Super Trend. If later the pair rebounds from these levels, the market may start falling towards the 4/8 one.

At the H1 chart, the target of the current short-term decline is at the 2/8 level. If later the pair rebounds from this level, it may start a short-term growth. The closest target for bulls is at the 6/8 level. After reaching it, the market may start a new descending movement.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USD/CHF pair is still being corrected between the 5/8 and 3/8 levels. It’s highly likely that on Tuesday the price may continue falling towards the 3/8 level. If the pair rebounds from it, the market may resume moving upwards to reach the 6/8 one.

At the H1 chart, the closest target for bulls is at the 6/8 level. If later the pair rebounds from this level, it may start falling towards the 2/8 level and, as a result, break the previous low soon.