Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, USD/CHF
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Although the EUR/USD pair rebounded from the 7/8 level and the daily Super Trend, in the nearest future the current correction is expected to continue. If later the price rebounds from the 5/8 level, the market may test the above-mentioned levels again.
At the H1 chart, Super Trends are still influenced by “bearish cross”. During the day, the price may continue consolidating between the 6/8 and 2/8 levels. As a result, if the market rebounds from the latter level, the pair may start a short-term growth towards the local high.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In case of the USD/CHF pair, the correction may yet continue as well. The local target for bulls is the 5/8 level. If the price rebounds from this level, it may continue falling towards the 3/8 one. In case the latter level provides resistance later, the market may resume moving upwards.
At the H1 chart, the pair may continue consolidating between the 6/8 and 2/8 level during the next several days. is supported by Super Trends. In the nearest future, the price is expected to test the 6/8 level. If the market rebounds from this level, the pair may start a short-term decline towards the previous low.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.