Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, USD/CHF
EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
Super Trends formed "bearish cross" and the market continued its decline, which was stopped by the 5/8 level. If the price breaks this level, the pair may continue moving downwards to reach the 4/8 level and then start a new local correction.
At the H1 chart, the pair fixed below the 3/8 level, which means that it may continue falling. In addition to that, the market is moving below Super Trends. As a result, during the day the price may continue moving downwards to each the 0/8 level.
USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"
In case of the USD/CHF pair, Super Trends formed "bullish cross". Taking into account that earlier the price rebounded from the 2/8 level, later it is expected to reach the 6/8 one. If the market rebounds from the latter level, it may start a new local correction.
As we can see at the H1 chart, the pair is supported by Super Trends. Considering that the price fixed above the 5/8 level, the market may continue moving upwards to reach the 8/8 one and then start another local correction.
