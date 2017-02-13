Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, USD/CHF

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Super Trends formed “bearish cross”, which means that the pair may continue falling. The closest target is at the 5/8 level. If later the price breaks this level, the market may continue moving downwards to reach the 4/8 one.

At the H1 chart, the 0/8 level provided support. Possibly, on Monday the pair may test Super Trends and the 1/8 level. If the price rebounds from them, the market may start another decline.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USD/CHF pair managed to fix above the 4/8 level and Super Trends. Taking into account that the price rebounded from the 2/8 level, in the nearest future the market may continue growing towards the 6/8 one.

As we can see at the H1 chart, the pair is moving inside the “overbought zone”. On Monday, the price may test the 8/8 level. If the price rebounds from it, the market may resume moving upwards. If later the pair breaks the +2/8 level, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.