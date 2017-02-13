Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, USD/CHF
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Super Trends formed “bearish cross”, which means that the pair may continue falling. The closest target is at the 5/8 level. If later the price breaks this level, the market may continue moving downwards to reach the 4/8 one.
At the H1 chart, the 0/8 level provided support. Possibly, on Monday the pair may test Super Trends and the 1/8 level. If the price rebounds from them, the market may start another decline.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USD/CHF pair managed to fix above the 4/8 level and Super Trends. Taking into account that the price rebounded from the 2/8 level, in the nearest future the market may continue growing towards the 6/8 one.
As we can see at the H1 chart, the pair is moving inside the “overbought zone”. On Monday, the price may test the 8/8 level. If the price rebounds from it, the market may resume moving upwards. If later the pair breaks the +2/8 level, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.