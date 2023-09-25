EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
EUR/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 2/8 (1.0682) level downwards and fall to the support at 1/8 (1.0559). The scenario can be cancelled by breaking the resistance level at 3/8 (1.0681), which could drive the price to 4/8 (1.0742).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This confirms a downtrend and a high probability of a further decline.
GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
GBP/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing downtrend. The RSI has reached the oversold area. In this situation, the quotes are expected to test the 4/8 (1.2207) level, rebound from it, and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (1.2451). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 4/8 (1.2207). In this case, the pair will continue to decline, potentially dropping to the support level at 3/8 (1.2085).
On M15, the price increase could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
