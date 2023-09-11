EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, a breakout of 0/8 (1.0742) is to be expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 1/8 (1.0803). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (1.0681). If this happens, the quotes could continue falling and drop to the -2/8 (1.0620) level.
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the chances for a further price rise.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which implies the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 2/8 (1.2451) is expected, followed by a breakout and a price drop to the support at 1/8 (1.2329). The scenario can be cancelled by the price growing over the resistance at 3/8 (1.2573). In this case, the pair could rise to the 4/8 (1.2695) level.
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could serve as an additional signal confirming the price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
