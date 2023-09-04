Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD quotes and the RSI on their H4 charts are approaching their respective oversold areas. In this situation, a test of 0/8 (1.0742) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 0/8 (1.0742). in this case, the decline might continue, and the quotes could reach -1/8 (1.0681).

On M15, after the test of 0/8 (1.0742), the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, a test of 0/8 (1.2695) is expected. In these circumstances, a test of 0/8 (1.2695) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance at 1/8 (1.2817). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of -1/8 (1.2573). In this case, the pair could drop to the support at -2/8 (1.2451).

On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a further price rise.