EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of 3/8 (1.0925) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (1.0986). In this case, the pair could rise to 5/8 (1.1074).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI is nearing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 0/8 (1.2695), later reaching the resistance level of 2/8 (1.2817). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of -1/8 (1.2634). In this case, the pair could drop to the support level of -2/8 (1.2573).
On M15, price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0950 heading into the American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2700 following earlier rebound
After rising above 1.2700 in the European trading hours, GBP/USD turned south and declined below 1.2680. Souring market mood weighs on the pair on Monday ahead of the key labor market and inflation data releases from the UK later this week.
Gold fluctuates in tight range above $1,910
Gold price moves up and down in a tight channel slightly above $1,910 on Monday following the previous week's decline. As markets keep a close eye on developments in China's property sector, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4.1%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Pro XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan assures Ripple holder community that the altcoin is not a contract
Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.