EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of 3/8 (1.0925) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (1.0986). In this case, the pair could rise to 5/8 (1.1074).

On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further decline.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI is nearing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 0/8 (1.2695), later reaching the resistance level of 2/8 (1.2817). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of -1/8 (1.2634). In this case, the pair could drop to the support level of -2/8 (1.2573).

On M15, price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.