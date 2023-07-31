EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD quotes are near the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the absence of any trend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 5/8 (1.1074) level and continue to grow to the resistance at 6/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (1.0986). In this case, the pair might drop to 3/8 (1.0925).
On M15, price growth might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to test the 2/8 (1.2939) level, break it and rise to the resistance at 3/8 (1.3061). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.2817), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 0/8 (1.2695).
On M15, another breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a price increase.
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.1000 in the European session on Monday, supported by the latest EU data. Eurostat reported that the Eurozone GDP grew 0.6% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, while the annual Core HICP inflation held steady at 5.5% in July.
GBP/USD aptly portrays the market’s indecision near 1.2850 early Europe, bracing for a key week comprising the BoE policy decision and the US NFP data. The pair stays mildly bid amid a mixed market mood and a broad US Dollar rebound.
Gold price action is correcting on Monday after sensing resistance above $1,960.00 as the robust performance of the United States in the April-June quarter reinforces the need for more interest-rate hikes from the Fed.
Pepe coin price shows signs of a desolate market, stuck within a bind as its peers in the meme coin lane continue to show momentum. Following its premiere, the frog-themed meme coin quickly took over to become the meme coin flag bearer with outstanding gains.
The Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up the summer central bank decisions in the coming week, although the US jobs report may attract the most attention.