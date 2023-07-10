Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 4/8 (1.0986) and proceed to the resistance level of 5/8 (1.1074). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward break of 3/8 (1.0925). In this case, the quotes might drop to the support level of 2/8 (1.0864).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevailing uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD quotes remain in the overbought area on H4. The RSI has escaped its own overbought area and is testing the support line. In this situation, a downward break of 0/8 (1.2695) is expected, followed by a price drop to the support at 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of +1/8 (1.2817). In this case, the pair could rise to +2/8 (1.2939).

On M15, a further price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel.