EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD on H4 is above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the level of 3/8 (1.0925) and rise to the resistance level of 5/8 (1.1074). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 2/8 (1.0864), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 1/8 (1.0803).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further price rise.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the level of 0/8 (1.2695) downwards and drop to the support at 6/8 (1.2451). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (1.2939). In this case, the pair could rise to +2/8 (1.2939).

On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price drop to 6/8 (1.2451) on H4.