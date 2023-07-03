EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD on H4 is above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the level of 3/8 (1.0925) and rise to the resistance level of 5/8 (1.1074). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 2/8 (1.0864), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 1/8 (1.0803).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further price rise.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the level of 0/8 (1.2695) downwards and drop to the support at 6/8 (1.2451). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (1.2939). In this case, the pair could rise to +2/8 (1.2939).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price drop to 6/8 (1.2451) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
