EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 3/8 (1.0925) and thus reach the resistance level of 4/8 (1.0986). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 2/8 (1.0864), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 1/8 (1.0803).

On M15, the rise on H4 might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 8/8 (1.2695) is expected, followed by a drop to the support level of 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of +1/8 (1.2939), which might bring the pair up to +2/8 (1.2939).

On M15, a new breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a further price decline.