EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. In these circumstances, a rebound from 3/8 (1.0925) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 5/8 (1.1074). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (1.0925). In this case, the pair might correct to 2/8 (1.0864).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of further price growth.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, GBP/USD quotes and the RSI are in their respective overbought areas. In this situation, a rebound from +1/8 (1.2817) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level at +1/8 (1.2817), which might lead to an increase to +2/8 (.2939).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the price decline might be a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.