EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, EURUSD quotes rose above 0/8 (1.0742) and escaped the oversold area. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, an upward breakout of 1/8 (1.0803) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance level of 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 0/8 (1.0742). In this case, the pair might return to -1/8 (1.0681).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of further price growth.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. A test of 6/8 (1.2573) is expected here, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance level of 7/8 (1.2634). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (1.2512), which might lead to a price drop to 4/8 (1.2451).
On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a rise to 7/8 (1.2634) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
