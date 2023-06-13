Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, EURUSD quotes rose above 0/8 (1.0742) and escaped the oversold area. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, an upward breakout of 1/8 (1.0803) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance level of 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 0/8 (1.0742). In this case, the pair might return to -1/8 (1.0681).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of further price growth.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. A test of 6/8 (1.2573) is expected here, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance level of 7/8 (1.2634). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (1.2512), which might lead to a price drop to 4/8 (1.2451).

On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a rise to 7/8 (1.2634) on H4.