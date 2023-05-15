Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, EURUSD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, indicating the development of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area. As a result, the pair is expected to break 2/8 (1.0864) and rise to the resistance at 5/8 (1.0925). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.0803). In this case, the quotes could go on falling and reach the support level of 0/8 (1.0742).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth of the price could become a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has reached the oversold area. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to rebound from 4/8 (1.2451) and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 4/8 (1.2451), which might end up in a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 3/8 (1.2390).

On M15, a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of growth to 6/8 (1.2573) on H4.