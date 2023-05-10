EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating an uptrend's prevalence. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to break the level of 4/8 (1.0986) and reach the resistance level of 6/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (1.0925), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 2/8 (1.0864).
On M15, the growth of the price can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1.2573) and reach the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (1.2329). In this case, the pair may drop to the support at 5/8 (1.2329).
On M15, a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of growth to 8/8 (1.2695) on H4.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.