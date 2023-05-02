EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has revoundrd from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 2/8 (1.0986) and reach the resistance at 3/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.0864), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 0/8 (1.0742).
On M15, a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of growth to 3/8 (1.1108) on H4.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the pair is expected to step over 7/8 (1.2573) and reach the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario can be canceled by a downwards breakout of 6/8 (1.2329), in which case the pair could drop to the support at 5/8 (1.2329).
On M15, growth of the pair can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper order of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0950 after ECB BLS, EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.0950 after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Tuesday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair. Eyes on US JOLTS Job Openings data.
Gold recovers toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,990 in the European session on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stage a rebound.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?