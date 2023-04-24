EUR/USD
On H4, EURUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price could break 2/8 (1.0986) and grow to the resistance at 3/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.0864), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to the support at 0/8 (1.0742).
On M15, growth can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On the GBPUSD chart, the situation is similar. On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend, and the RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the quotes could rise above 6/8 (1.2451) and reach the resistance at 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (1.2329), which could also lead to a trend reversal and make the pair drop to the support at 4/8 (1.2207).
On M15, a new breakout of the upper line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to 7/8 (1.2573) on H4.
