EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price could rise above 2/8 (1.0986) and reach the resistance at 3/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be canceled by a rebound from 2/8 (1.0925). In this case, the pair may fall to the support at 1/8 (1.0864).
On M15, price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The situation on the GBPUSD chart is similar. On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend, while the RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price could rise above 6/8 (1.2451) and reach the resistance at 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (1.2329). In this case, the pair may drop to the support at 4/8 (1.2207).
On M15, a breakout of the upper border of VoltyChannel could increase the probability of further price growth to 7/8 (1.3573) on H4.
