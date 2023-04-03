EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, EURUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSO is testing the support line. The quotes are currently expected to rise above 5/8 (1.0803) and reach the resistance at 6/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be canceled by a downwards breakout of the support at 4/8 (1.0742), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the level of 3/8 (1.0681).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is too far away of the current price, so further growth of the quotes can be triggered by a breakout of 5/8 (1.0803) on H4.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. In these circumstances, we expect a test of 4/8 (1.2207), a rebound from it, and growth to the resistance at 6/8 (1.2451). The scenario can be canceled is the price breaks the level of 4/8 (1.2207) downwards. In this case, the pair may drop to the support at 3/8 (1.2085).
On M15, after a rebound from 4/8 (1.2207), an additional trigger for the growth of the quotes will be a breakout of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
