EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In such circumstances, we should expect the price to rise above 5/8 (1.0803) and increase to the resistance level of 6/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakaway of the support at 4/8 (1.0742). In this case, the pair may drop further to 3/8 (1.0681).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of growth of the price to 6/8 (1.0864) on H4.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The situation on the GBPUSD chart is similar. On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has pushed off the support line. In such circumstances, we should expect the price to rise above 5/8 (1.2329) and reach the resistance of 6/8 (1.2451). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakaway of 4/8 (1.2207). In this case, the pair might drop to the support at 3/8 (1.2085).
On M15, the growth of the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
