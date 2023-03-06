Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has pushed off the support level and is aiming up. As a result, the price should rise above 0/8 (1.0742) and grow to the resistance level of 1/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of -1/8 (1.0620). In this case, the decline might continue, and the quotes might reach -2/8 (1.0498).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further growth of the price.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance level. As a result, a downwards breakaway of 1/8 (1.2023) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of -1/8 (1.1901). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (1.2085), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 3/8 (1.2146).

On M15, the drop can be additionally supporter by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.