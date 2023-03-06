EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has pushed off the support level and is aiming up. As a result, the price should rise above 0/8 (1.0742) and grow to the resistance level of 1/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of -1/8 (1.0620). In this case, the decline might continue, and the quotes might reach -2/8 (1.0498).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further growth of the price.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance level. As a result, a downwards breakaway of 1/8 (1.2023) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of -1/8 (1.1901). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (1.2085), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 3/8 (1.2146).
On M15, the drop can be additionally supporter by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0650 after weak EU data
EUR/USD trades on the back foot below 1.0650 on Monday as the Euro struggles to find demand after disappointing data releases. The Sentix Investor Confidence in March declined to -11 from -8 and Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 1%.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2050 in the early European morning. The pair fails to benefit from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the market sentiment remains mixed and Brexit optimism fades. US economic data and Powell's testimony are in focus.
Gold eases from near $1,860 despite weaker Treasury bond yields
Gold price is retreating from over two-week highs of $1,858 in the early European session. Gold price has stalled its upbeat momentum even as the United States Dollar (USD) resumes its decline amid a positive risk tone.
Why bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum while sitting on 5.17 Trillion Shiba Inu holdings?
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum holdings in exchange for stablecoins like USDC, while sitting on nearly $57.78 million worth of Shiba Inu holdings.
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.