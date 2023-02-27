EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area, hinting on possible development of a correction. As a result, a test of 2/8 (1.0498) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth of the price to the resistance level of 3/8 (1.0620). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 2/8 (1.0498). In this case, the pair should go on falling down to 1/8 (1.0376).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, so growth can only be indicated by a bounce off 2/8 (1.0498) on H4.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the situation is similar. The quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, meaning prevalence of a downtrend, and the RSI has reached the oversold area. Here an upward breakaway of 2/8 (1.1962) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 3/8 (1.2085). The scenario can be cancelled by further falling of the pair to the support level of 1/8 (1.1840).
On M15, growth of the quotes can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
EUR/USD regains 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.0550 in early European trading. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar selling, as European markets open higher, despite expectations of higher rates and geopolitical risks. The focus shifts to the US Durable Goods and Housing data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1950, eyes on Brexit deal announcement
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering ground ahead of a potential Brexit deal due to be announced later this Monday. An improvement in the market mood is weighing on the US Dollar amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Encouraging Brexit updates support the Pound Sterling.
Gold price finds buyers near $1,805 but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is consolidating just above $1,800, having hit the lowest level so far this year. Gold bears are taking a breather before the next push lower, as they await a fresh batch of United States economic data for a fresh boost.
Bitcoin retreats but not yet broken
Bitcoin fell during the week amid falling stock indices and a rising USD on expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
With market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the United States economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.