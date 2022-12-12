EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support level. Hence, the pair is expected to rise above 7/8 (1.0620) to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.0742). Thrle scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1.0498). In this case, the pair may drop to 4/8 (1.0253).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The situation on the GBPUSD chart is similar. The quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, and the RSI is testing the support line. The quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1.2451) and then - to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 6/8 (1.2207), which may entail falling to 5/8 (1.1962).

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.