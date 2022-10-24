EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes failed to rise over the 200-days Moving Average and for now remain under it. The RSI has bounced off the resistance level. A test of 0/8 (0.9765) is to be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of -1/8 (0.9643). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 1/8 (0.9887). This might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 2/8 (1.0009).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of the decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are now above it, inducating the possibility of an uptrend. The RSI have risen over the resistance level. We should expect a breakaway of 7/8 (1.1474) upwards and growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.1718). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1.1230) downwards. In this case, the decline will start again, and the quotes might drop to the support level of 5/8 (1.0986).
On M15, the upper border of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of further growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend. An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.