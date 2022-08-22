EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, EURUSD is heading towards the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 0/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the next target at -1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading upwards only after rebounding from 0/8 in the H4 chart.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
