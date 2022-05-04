EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct up to 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continues falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the next resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.