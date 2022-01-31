EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break -1/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold hangs near monthly low, seems vulnerable around $1,785 area
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. US Treasury yields fail to recall USD buyers amid a sluggish start to the NFP week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.