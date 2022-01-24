EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, EURUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing and test the resistance at 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 6/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 on risk aversion, weak UK data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3500. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.