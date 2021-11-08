EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates a prevailing downtrend. The quotations might now reach 5/8, break through it, and fall to the support level of 4/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards. In this case, the quotations might rise to the resistance level of 7/8.

EURUSD

On M15, another signal supporting the decline can be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations have bounced off 0/8. This might be an indicator of a correction. Hence, we expect a breakaway of 1/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 3/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards. In this case, the price will go on falling and might reach the support level of -2/8.

GBPUSD

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will make growth to 3/8 on H4 more probable.

GBPUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.

GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from early European session lows but continues to trade below 1.3500. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye Fedspeak and Brexit developments.

Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.

Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.

Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.

