EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates a prevailing downtrend. The quotations might now reach 5/8, break through it, and fall to the support level of 4/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards. In this case, the quotations might rise to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, another signal supporting the decline can be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations have bounced off 0/8. This might be an indicator of a correction. Hence, we expect a breakaway of 1/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 3/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards. In this case, the price will go on falling and might reach the support level of -2/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will make growth to 3/8 on H4 more probable.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
