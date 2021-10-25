EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 3/8, EURUSD is consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is still moving within the “overbought area”. In this case, the asset is expected to test +1/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling towards the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at +2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach 8/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
