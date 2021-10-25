EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 3/8, EURUSD is consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is still moving within the “overbought area”. In this case, the asset is expected to test +1/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling towards the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at +2/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach 8/8 from the H4 chart.