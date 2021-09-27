EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after leaving the “oversold area”, EURUSD is trading at 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to test the resistance at 1/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach -1/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the asset is expected to break 0/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at -2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.