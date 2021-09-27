EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after leaving the “oversold area”, EURUSD is trading at 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to test the resistance at 1/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach -1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the asset is expected to break 0/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at -2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.