EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, indicating a downtrend. We expect a breakaway of 1/8 and falling to the support level of 0/8. The scenario can be cancelled if the price breakthroughs 2/8 upwards. In this case, the quotations may correct to the resistance level of 3/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken. This makes further falling of the price more probable.
GBP/USD, "Great Britain pound vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations are trading inside a consolidation range between 3/8 and 5/8. The price currently rests at the lower border of the range. We expect a bounce off 3/8 and growth to the resistance level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 3/8 downwards, in which case the price can drop to the support level of 2/8.
On M15, another signal supporting the growth of the price should be a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
