EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 1/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the resistance at 3/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after leaving the “oversold area” and correcting towards 2/8, GBPUSD has failed to break this level, which means that the correction within the downtrend may be over. In this case, the asset is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct upwards to reach the resistance at 3/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards.