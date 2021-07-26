EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 1/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the resistance at 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after leaving the “oversold area” and correcting towards 2/8, GBPUSD has failed to break this level, which means that the correction within the downtrend may be over. In this case, the asset is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct upwards to reach the resistance at 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. German IFO figures are awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 as UK optimism battles cautious market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
Gold flirts with $1,800 as USD weakens
Gold prices record a sudden uptick after opening below the $1,800 mark on Monday morning. The rise in the price attributed to the fall in the US dollar index from the 93.00 mark. The general risk-off mood also boosted the demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.