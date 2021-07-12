EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the pair also is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to break 3/8 and then continue trading within the downtrend towards the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.