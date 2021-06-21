EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the resistance at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the pair also is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to break 2/8 and then continue trading within the downtrend towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct upwards to reach 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
