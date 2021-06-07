EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at +1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 8/8 to the downside, GBPUSD is no longer trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the asset is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside again. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at +2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.