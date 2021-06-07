EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at +1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 8/8 to the downside, GBPUSD is no longer trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the asset is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside again. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at +2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
