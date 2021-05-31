EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at +1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to test +1/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at +2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the support at 7/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.