EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading close to 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break this level and then continue falling to reach the support at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach the resistance at 7/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, GBPUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the descending tendency.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?