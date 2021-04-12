EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, EURUSD is moving below it, thus indicating that the correction is over and the asset is resuming its decline. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move upwards and reach 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading close to the “oversold area”. In this case, the asset is expected to test 0/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at -1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 0/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.