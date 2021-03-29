EUR/USD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct upwards and reach 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the price is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency; right now, it is rebounding from 2/8. In this case, the asset is expected to complete the correction and then resume falling towards 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue the correction to reach 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the price may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).