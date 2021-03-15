EUR/USD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the price may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900, pressurizing lows amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as Treasury yields hovered near yearly highs. Mixed Chinese data also underpins the sentiment around the greenback ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar strength. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech is also in focus.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, FOMC awaited
Gold failed to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick to the $1735 region. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The recent runaway rally in the USD bond yields further capped the upside.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA at threshold for a 71% move to $2
Cardano is on the brink of a massive technical breakout after a period of consolidation. The short-term analysis shows that ADA is in the hands of the bulls based on the MACD.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.