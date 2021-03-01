EUR/USD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, EURUSD is trading below it. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the closest support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 8/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 3/8, GBPUSD is trading below it. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 2/8 and then continue the correction towards 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing and reach the resistance at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
