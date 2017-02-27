Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
At the end of the last week, the EUR/USD pair rebounded from the 6/8 level and right now is trying to start a new descending movement. If the price fixes below the H4 Super Trend, the market may continue falling towards the 2/8 level.
As we can see at the H1 chart, the 4/8 level provided resistance. To confirm a new decline, Super Trends have to form "bearish cross". If they do, the pair may break the 0/8 level and fix inside the "oversold zone".
EURJPY, "Euro vs Japanese Yen"
The EUR/JPY pair broke the 0/8 level and right now is trying to fix below it. Earlier, Super Trends formed "bearish cross". On Monday, the price may resume moving downwards to reach the -2/8 level.
At the H1 chart, the pair is also moving inside the "oversold zone". If later the price breaks the -2/8 level, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.