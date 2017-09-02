Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, AUD/USD

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair is consolidating between Super Trends. It’s highly likely that in the nearest future the market may test the 8/8 level. If the price rebounds from this level, it may start falling towards the 6/8 one.





At the H1 chart, the 1/8 level provided support. On Thursday, the pair may start a short-term growth towards the 4/8 level. If later the price rebounds from this level, the market will resume moving downwards. To confirm this scenario, the pair has to fix below the 3/8 one.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUD/USD pair rebounded from the 7/8 level and resume falling. The closest target for bears is at the daily Super Trend and the 6/8 level. If later the price rebounds from these levels, the market may start a new ascending correction.

As we can see at the H1 chart, the pair is consolidating below Super Trends and may test them during the day. Later, the market may resume falling towards the 0/8 level.