Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to break the daily Super Trend. If later the price fixes below the 6/8 level, it may start a new descending correction with the closest target at the 5/8 one.
At the H1 chart, Super Trend formed “bearish cross”. The pair is trying to stay below the 1/8 level. If bears succeed, the price will continue falling towards the -2/8 level. In case this level is broken, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUD/USD pair rebounded from the 7/8 level twice, started a new correction, and fixed below the H4 Super Trend. As a result, in the nearest future the market may test the daily Super Trend and the 6/8 level.
As we can see at the H1 chart, Super Trends formed “bearish cross”. Taking into account that the price is already moving below the 3/8 level, the pair may continue falling towards the 0/8 one during the day. If later the market rebounds from the latter level, it may resume moving upwards.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.