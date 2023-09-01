Brent
Brent quotes are nearing the overbought area on H4, with the RSI already in the overbought area. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 8/8 (87.50) level, rebound from it, and drop to the support level at 6/8 (84.38). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance level at 8/8 (87.50). In this case, the quotes could reach +1/8 (89.06).
On M15, following a rebound from 8/8 (87.50), the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
S&P 500 quotes are hovering above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 3/8 (4492.2) level, rebound from it, and rise to the resistance level at 5/8 (4570.3). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level at 3/8 (4492.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index could decline to 2/8 (4453.1).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar struggles ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar is giving back gains, despite a mixed sentiment, tracking the uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold price remains calm before the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, which will set an undertone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate decision to be taken on September 20.
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.