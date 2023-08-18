Brent
Crude oil quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 3/8 (84.38), later reaching the resistance level of 4/8 (87.50). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (81.25), which could lead to a trend reversal and a price drop to 1/8 (78.12).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the rise might be a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
The stock index quotes and the RSI are in their corresponding oversold areas on H4. In this case, the quotes are expected to rise above 0/8 (4375.9), later reaching the resistance level of 1/8 (4414.1). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (4335.9). In this case, the S&P 500 might drop to -2/8 (4296.9).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means price growth can only be indicated by an upward breakout of 0/8 (4375.9) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
