Brent
Brent quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to break the 4/8 (87.50) level and reach the resistance level at 5/8 (90.62). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 3/8 (84.38). In this case, the quotes could drop to 2/8 (81.25).
On M15, price growth might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
S&P 500 quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now below it, which indicates a potential downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 2/8 (4453.1) level, break it, and fall to the support at 1/8 (4414.1). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 3/8 (4492.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index could return to 4/8 (4531.2).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2700 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2700 in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.4% in Q2, better than the market expectation of 0.2%, and helped Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD flat-lines around 1.0990, markets turn cautious ahead of US PPI data
The EUR/USD pair holds ground above the 1.0980 mark heading into the early European session on Friday. The major pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day after retreating from a weekly high of 1.1065 following US inflation data.
Gold nurtures bearish bias below $1,940
Gold licks its wounds at the lowest level in a month, snapping a four-day downtrend as markets reassess previous fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical concerns about China.
Binance Labs fights illiquidity risks, infuses $10 million into Helio Protocol's liquid staking goals
Binance exchange is committed to driving off illiquidity, complexity and centralization, throwing capital into the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the BNB ecosystem, Helio.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Higher prices at the pump could irritate consumers, hit markets Premium
Economists expect the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index to marginally decline in August. The long-term inflation expectations component may have exceeded estimates due to rising Oil prices.