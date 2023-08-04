Brent
Brent quotes are hovering above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. As a result, in this situation, the price is expected to grow further to the nearest resistance at 4/8 (87.50). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 3/8 (84.38). In this case, the Brent quotes could return to 2/8 (81.25).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel has been broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
S&P 500
S&P 500 quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. Currently, the price is expected to test the 4/8 (4531.2) level, rebound from it and decline to the support at 2/8 (4453.1). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 4/8 (4531.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index could continue to rise and reach 5/8 (4570.3).
On M15, after the price tests the 4/8 (4531.2) level, an additional signal for the price to fall could be a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid around 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales, US NFP
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0960 as traders brace for the NFP Friday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot alongside the US Treasury bond yields following Thursday's mixed US data and ahead of the key jobs data. Eurozone Retail Sales coming up next.
GBP/USD defends 1.2700, US NFP in focus
GBP/USD holds a positive note above 1.2700, snapping a four-day losing streak in early Europe on Friday. Investors digest the dovish BoE outlook amid a modest pullback in the US Dollar, supporting the pair ahead of the critical US NFP release.
Gold remains on the defensive below the $1,940 area ahead of US NFP
The gold price oscillates around $1,935 heading into the early European session on Friday. Market participants await the US Nonfarm Payrolls figure due later in the American session.
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: July US NFP to show healthy job market
Following the releases of significant US employment data this week, market participants await the all-important US NFP report due this Friday, which could influence the Fed decision on whether to raise the policy rate again this year.